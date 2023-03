Toasted Teacake

I took my car in for a service and caught a bus into Norwich while it was being done.



I went into Marks & Spencer’s cafe for a cup of tea and a toasted teacake. They no longer give you a saucer with your cup - the lady gave me a paper napkin on my tray and put the spoon on it. I don’t know if they are trying to create less washing up but it’s hardly saving the planet if you have extra paper napkins instead.