Previous
Next
Finished Dress by gillian1912
Photo 1666

Finished Dress

I finished making this dress today. Roll on summer!
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
You are so clever it's lovely
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise