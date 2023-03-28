Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1667
Mum’s Birthplace
This is the house where my mother was born in 1924. Mum died last July and it was her wish to have her ashes taken to the county of her birth. So this week my husband and I have been to Cornwall and scattered her ashes as per her wishes.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1669
photos
32
followers
40
following
457% complete
View this month »
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mum
,
cornwall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close