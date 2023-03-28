Previous
Mum’s Birthplace by gillian1912
Mum’s Birthplace

This is the house where my mother was born in 1924. Mum died last July and it was her wish to have her ashes taken to the county of her birth. So this week my husband and I have been to Cornwall and scattered her ashes as per her wishes.
