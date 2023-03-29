Previous
Fun On The Beach by gillian1912
Photo 1667

Fun On The Beach

These two dogs were enjoying themselves today on the beach at Newquay, Cornwall.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful action shot, so much joy there. Love the reflections too.
March 29th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely action capture!
March 29th, 2023  
