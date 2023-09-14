Previous
Nobody is Getting Through This Door by gillian1912
Nobody is getting through this door until Claude gets belly rubs.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, floofy Claude! I offer many gentle tummy rubs!
September 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
I would gladly give belly rubs, so adorable.
September 15th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Such a beauty - the perfect house cat guest
September 15th, 2023  
