Previous
Photo 1699
New Apron
I made myself a new apron from material I already had.
Nothing exciting but it makes a change from the photos of our guest cat.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
1
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1699
photos
30
followers
40
following
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
15th September 2023 4:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sewing
,
apron
Diana
ace
a great looking apron, I love the print.
September 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
being creative is so good for us, great sense of achievement.
This is really lovely! I feel quite inspired to make one for myself.
September 15th, 2023
This is really lovely! I feel quite inspired to make one for myself.