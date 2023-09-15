Previous
New Apron by gillian1912
New Apron

I made myself a new apron from material I already had.

Nothing exciting but it makes a change from the photos of our guest cat.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Diana ace
a great looking apron, I love the print.
September 15th, 2023  
Beverley ace
being creative is so good for us, great sense of achievement.
This is really lovely! I feel quite inspired to make one for myself.
September 15th, 2023  
