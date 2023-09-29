Previous
St Andrews Hall by gillian1912
Photo 1705

St Andrews Hall

Last night we went to show at St Andrews Hall in Norwich. Flamenco music and dancers. It was very good.

Seating was not allocated so we arrived early to get seats in the raised section with an unspoilt view of the stage.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise