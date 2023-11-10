Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1726
50 Years
Today is our Golden Wedding Anniversary!
I don’t know where that 50 years went. We hadn’t known each other long when we got married and some said it wouldn’t last.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1726
photos
31
followers
42
following
472% complete
View this month »
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th November 2023 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
anniversary
,
wedding
,
years”
,
“50
Dawn
ace
Congratulations to you both have a wonderful day
November 10th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Congratulations 👏🎉
November 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Good to prove the doubters wrong! Happy Anniversary!
November 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close