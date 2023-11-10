Previous
50 Years by gillian1912
Today is our Golden Wedding Anniversary!

I don’t know where that 50 years went. We hadn’t known each other long when we got married and some said it wouldn’t last.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Congratulations to you both have a wonderful day
November 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Congratulations 👏🎉
November 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Good to prove the doubters wrong! Happy Anniversary!
November 10th, 2023  
