Halloween by ginamees
24 / 365

Halloween

Pumpkins carved ready for tomorrow. The kids set me quite a task. The cat was ok but monokuma was definitely a challenge. Bless my daughter and her special interests
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
