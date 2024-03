16.3.24

Me trying to carry on with life after unexpectedly losing my mum on mothers day. Yes, we knew she was ill and we had limitted time but we were expecting months.

A shock is an understatement but counting blessings that she didnt suffer the indignity of getting frailer and frailer and dependent on others. She would have hated that.

So a bit of healing bature therapy for me tkday to calm my wizzy heady and soothe my battered soul