Previous
31.3.24 by ginamees
118 / 365

31.3.24

taking part in a textures challenge and learning loads of photoshop techniques that I have attempted here, to give my image a bit of an artistic feel. My learning continues
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise