Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
118 / 365
31.3.24
taking part in a textures challenge and learning loads of photoshop techniques that I have attempted here, to give my image a bit of an artistic feel. My learning continues
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
118
photos
6
followers
4
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@miniproject
,
@selfieaday
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close