110 / 365
24.3.24
Another project I do had the challenge this week entitled chaos. Well my life is definitely chaos which is what I hope I have depicted in this image.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
Tags
@miniproject
,
@selfieaday
