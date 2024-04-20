Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
20.4.24
Ah, I have a lot of catching up to do. My head just hasn't been on selfies since losing mum.
Had to take this today though with all these gorgeous bluebells behind me
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
