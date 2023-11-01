Previous
Contradiction by ginamees
26 / 365

Contradiction

I was walking to an appointment and this amused me. The shop is House of Beauty but with all the rubbish piled outside, it looked far from it. I know the inside isn't like that and it was probably bin day, but it still amused me
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise