the beast from Mordor by ginamees
36 / 365

the beast from Mordor

I had the chance to do another cosplay photoshoot, this time an orc. Great fun again but I definitely need to know more about lighting
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
