36 / 365
the beast from Mordor
I had the chance to do another cosplay photoshoot, this time an orc. Great fun again but I definitely need to know more about lighting
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
#cosplay
