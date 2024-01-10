Previous
10.1.24
10.1.24

I cant be running out of ideas already. Today I thought I would explore the edits on my phone. Quite liked this one which is watercolour
10th January 2024

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
