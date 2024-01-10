Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
10.1.24
I cant be running out of ideas already. Today I thought I would explore the edits on my phone. Quite liked this one which is watercolour
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
53
photos
3
followers
3
following
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
10th January 2024 7:29pm
Tags
#selfie
,
#miniproject
