23.2.24 by ginamees
98 / 365

23.2.24

back to experimenting with lighting and trying to create a minimalistic feel. not sure this one works but I like the image
23rd February 2024

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
kali ace
stylish
March 26th, 2024  
