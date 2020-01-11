Previous
Eucalypti trunks by gosia
Eucalypti trunks

There are over nine hundred species of the Eucalyptus tree in Australia, and they are native to this country. The trees vary in type of bark, some shedding the outermost layer of bark in flakes or ribbons, while some have a thick, textured bark.
Gosia

