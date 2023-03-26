Previous
Buddhist art by gosia
Photo 803

Buddhist art

Inside The Great Stupa of Compassion, many works are still not completed. The upper right Buddha statue is made from one piece of jade.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Gosia

