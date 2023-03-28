Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 805
The artist
From Bendigo we moved to Mornington Peninsula south of Melbourne.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
2040
photos
66
followers
71
following
220% complete
View this month »
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
Latest from all albums
321
804
322
805
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
2019-2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He has found a nice spot to paint at leisure .
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely candid
April 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
He has got quite a set up there hasn't he.
April 11th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great candid of the painter ( looking in the best dirrection.)
April 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close