Previous
Next
The artist by gosia
Photo 805

The artist

From Bendigo we moved to Mornington Peninsula south of Melbourne.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
He has found a nice spot to paint at leisure .
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely candid
April 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
He has got quite a set up there hasn't he.
April 11th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great candid of the painter ( looking in the best dirrection.)
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise