Previous
Next
On the fence by gosia
Photo 808

On the fence

These sweet pigeons were spending hours on the fence next to the kitchen window where we stayed for a week. It was so nice to just observe them but eventually I brought the camera...
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great close up of those sweet Love birds.
The one in our garden has been grow up very well.
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely detailed capture
April 13th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Very sweet scene
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah! so sweet,
April 13th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Looks like Love is in the air!
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise