Photo 808
On the fence
These sweet pigeons were spending hours on the fence next to the kitchen window where we stayed for a week. It was so nice to just observe them but eventually I brought the camera...
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
5
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
2043
photos
66
followers
71
following
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
805
323
806
324
807
325
808
326
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
2019-2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th April 2023 1:20pm
Tags
australia
Pyrrhula
Great close up of those sweet Love birds.
The one in our garden has been grow up very well.
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely detailed capture
April 13th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Very sweet scene
April 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ah! so sweet,
April 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Looks like Love is in the air!
April 14th, 2023
