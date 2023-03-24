Previous
The Great Stupa of Compassion by gosia
The Great Stupa of Compassion

This Buddhist Stupa has been currently built near Bendigo in Victoria. It's huge, 50 metres at the base and 50 metres up. The final stage of the external paint is planned for 2070!
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Gosia

September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the beautiful stupa and the nice garden.
April 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a fabulous building.
April 7th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful architecture!
April 7th, 2023  
