Dragons by gosia
Photo 804

Dragons

Bendigo Easter Fair has a long tradition and the Dragon Parade is a important part of the festival. These Dragon heads were on display at Dragon Museum along with many very interesting items.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Gosia

