Previous
Next
Tasmania it is a Platypus country by gosia
116 / 365

Tasmania it is a Platypus country

Welcome to my blog, yes it is bilingual so do not worry about the Polish version. https://fotoaustralia.com/kaczka-wydra-czy-bobr-duck-otter-or-beaver/
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise