Green bug
Thanks to Google I found the proper name: Ocirrhoe unimaculata
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania.
2019-2020
E-M1MarkII
9th February 2020 9:28am
nature
bug
Margo
Good capture
February 13th, 2020
