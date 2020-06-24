Sign up
168 / 365
Winter sunrise
Winter in Tassie is known for its stunning sunrises. That is a view from my house on the Huon Valley, south of Hobart.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania.
Views
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th May 2020 5:11am
sky
winter
sunrise
