Green plant by gosia
177 / 365

Green plant

There are many plants in the garden which so far are not known to me by its name. It is one of them. Looks pretty though. I may possible recognised some in spring once they will flower.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
Nice capture of this unusual plant
July 4th, 2020  
I like your choice of composition. I don’t recognise the plant
July 4th, 2020  
Don’t know this one, lovely colours
July 4th, 2020  
