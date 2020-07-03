Sign up
Previous
Next
177 / 365
Green plant
There are many plants in the garden which so far are not known to me by its name. It is one of them. Looks pretty though. I may possible recognised some in spring once they will flower.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
3
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1381
photos
60
followers
66
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th June 2020 12:30pm
flowers
,
plants
Margo
ace
Nice capture of this unusual plant
July 4th, 2020
Ethel
ace
I like your choice of composition. I don’t recognise the plant
July 4th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Don’t know this one, lovely colours
July 4th, 2020
