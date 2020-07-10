Previous
Apples by gosia
Apples

Huon Valley is an apple region. I was supprised how many fruits stayed on trees in spite of winter. Some of them could be a wild apples.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture ...
July 11th, 2020  
