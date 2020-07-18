Previous
Sunrise today by gosia
192 / 365

Sunrise today

I woke up today just on time to see this beautiful sunrise from my window. I feel so grateful.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania.
KWind ace
Gorgeous! WE had a lovely sunrise here too.
July 18th, 2020  
