Previous
Next
Eastern Grey Kangaroos by gosia
226 / 365

Eastern Grey Kangaroos

Eastern Grey or Forester Kangaroo is the second biggest kangaroos, after Red Kangaroo. Forester Kangaroos are mainly seen in the north-east part of Tasmania. Males are up to 60 kilos with impressive, 1 meter long, strong tail.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise