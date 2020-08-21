Sign up
Eastern Grey Kangaroos
Eastern Grey or Forester Kangaroo is the second biggest kangaroos, after Red Kangaroo. Forester Kangaroos are mainly seen in the north-east part of Tasmania. Males are up to 60 kilos with impressive, 1 meter long, strong tail.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
Views
3
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd June 2019 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
kangaroo
,
fauna
,
tasmania
