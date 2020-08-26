Previous
Blackbird by gosia
231 / 365

Blackbird

Actually, its name is a Blackbird, species introduced to Australia in the 1850s. Male has a yellow beak and yellow irises.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Gosia

Jane Pittenger ace
Elegant
August 31st, 2020  
