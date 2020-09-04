Sign up
240 / 365
Another family-kangaroos
I took that photo a couple of years ago and now used the texture to make it more presentable. Such an idyllic scenery with the joey kangaroo soundly asleep while the parents resting.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
2
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1444
photos
67
followers
71
following
65% complete
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
11th June 2016 10:25am
fun
texture
kangaroo
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like it even better, you?
September 6th, 2020
Gosia
ace
@jgpittenger
thanks Jane for advice, much appreciate
September 6th, 2020
