Lake Pedder in the Tasmanian wilderness by gosia
Lake Pedder in the Tasmanian wilderness

Panoramic view on the part of the huge Lake Pedder in the southwest part of Tasmania. This lake used to be quite small until the government decided to build a dam on Gordon River.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
