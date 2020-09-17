Sign up
253 / 365
Lake Pedder in the Tasmanian wilderness
Panoramic view on the part of the huge Lake Pedder in the southwest part of Tasmania. This lake used to be quite small until the government decided to build a dam on Gordon River.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1457
photos
70
followers
72
following
69% complete
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Views
3
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th September 2020 7:52am
Tags
lake
,
wilderness
,
tasmania
