Waratah flowers by gosia
275 / 365

Waratah flowers

Waratah is Australian-endemic large shrub or small tree, native to the southeastern parts of Australia (New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waratah
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Gosia

@gosia
Taffy ace
These are so unusual and interesting looking.
October 11th, 2020  
