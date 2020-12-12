Previous
Next
Honey in making by gosia
338 / 365

Honey in making

Once we moved to our country cottage somewhere at the very end of Tasmania I made a list of things I never tried before but they are in my reach. I baked my first sourdough bread, planted fruit trees and bushes, got chooks. Not long ago I assembled a couple of beehives and started a completely new adventure with bees. Heaps of reading, inspecting other hives to get the slightest idea what to expect and what to do. This is one of my comb frames, heavy with pollen and honey. These Italian bees were so busy and quiet.
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise