Honey in making

Once we moved to our country cottage somewhere at the very end of Tasmania I made a list of things I never tried before but they are in my reach. I baked my first sourdough bread, planted fruit trees and bushes, got chooks. Not long ago I assembled a couple of beehives and started a completely new adventure with bees. Heaps of reading, inspecting other hives to get the slightest idea what to expect and what to do. This is one of my comb frames, heavy with pollen and honey. These Italian bees were so busy and quiet.