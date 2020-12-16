Previous
Dog's life by gosia
Dog's life

Our dog loves our couches and armchairs. But the best when he can find the place next to one of us.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
John Falconer ace
Looks very comfortable. Nice shot.
December 25th, 2020  
