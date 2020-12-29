Previous
Next
They remember the better days by gosia
356 / 365

They remember the better days

I spotted these colourful trucks while walking on the outskirts of our small town.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Ha ha, they just look normal for me! Nice shot.
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise