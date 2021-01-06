Sign up
Hot summer day
There are no many really hot days in Tasmanian summer but when they come, the beaches are getting busy.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
Tags
beach
hot
holiday
summer
Great capture
January 12th, 2021
Peter Dulis
looks like fun
January 12th, 2021
