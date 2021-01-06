Previous
Hot summer day by gosia
Hot summer day

There are no many really hot days in Tasmanian summer but when they come, the beaches are getting busy.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Gosia

I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 12th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
looks like fun
January 12th, 2021  
