Photo 367
Kayaking together
Candid photo. Hopefully, the boy will remember the good time with his dad.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
1571
photos
78
followers
83
following
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
Views
4
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th January 2021 10:43am
Tags
family
,
water
,
fun
