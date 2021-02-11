Sign up
Photo 399
On the fungi
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
5
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1603
photos
80
followers
84
following
Photo Details
15
15
5
5
1
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st February 2021 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
insect
,
fungus
Wylie
ace
what a cutie
February 16th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet- staring back at you !!
February 16th, 2021
Babs
ace
What a fabulous macro.
February 16th, 2021
narayani
Very cool shot!
February 16th, 2021
Ethel
ace
I bet you hardly believed your eyes when you saw this. Great shot
February 16th, 2021
