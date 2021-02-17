Previous
Next
Trowutta Arch by gosia
Photo 405

Trowutta Arch

Deep in the rainforest, the path leads us to another sinkhole surrounded by an amazing, very old rock formation.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing and wonderful sight !
February 23rd, 2021  
Ethel ace
What a wonderland. A magical place. I wonder how old those rocks are. Can imagine dinosaurs in this place.
February 23rd, 2021  
Margo ace
Interesting place
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise