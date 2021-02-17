Sign up
Trowutta Arch
Deep in the rainforest, the path leads us to another sinkhole surrounded by an amazing, very old rock formation.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
3
1
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
1609
photos
80
followers
84
following
4
3
1
2019-2020
E-M1MarkII
4th February 2021 6:27am
Tags
nature
,
rock
,
rainforest
,
tasmania
Beryl Lloyd
Amazing and wonderful sight !
February 23rd, 2021
Ethel
What a wonderland. A magical place. I wonder how old those rocks are. Can imagine dinosaurs in this place.
February 23rd, 2021
Margo
Interesting place
February 23rd, 2021
