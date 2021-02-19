Fossil Cliffs on Maria Island

From the north-west part of Tasmania, we travel now to the east coast of the island. We stayed on a small island called Maria Island. Between 1825 and 1832 the island served as penal stations first than as a probation station. In 1971 the island was declared a National Park. It takes just half an hour on the ferry to reach this beautiful place. More photos will follow soon.

There is a walking trail along the coast, you could possibly spot a red sign. The rocky outcrop called Bishop and Clerk, 710m, is the highest point on the island and can be reached after some hard walk.