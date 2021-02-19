Previous
Next
Fossil Cliffs on Maria Island by gosia
Photo 407

Fossil Cliffs on Maria Island

From the north-west part of Tasmania, we travel now to the east coast of the island. We stayed on a small island called Maria Island. Between 1825 and 1832 the island served as penal stations first than as a probation station. In 1971 the island was declared a National Park. It takes just half an hour on the ferry to reach this beautiful place. More photos will follow soon.
There is a walking trail along the coast, you could possibly spot a red sign. The rocky outcrop called Bishop and Clerk, 710m, is the highest point on the island and can be reached after some hard walk.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic view !
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise