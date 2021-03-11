Previous
My companion by gosia
Photo 428

My companion

The most enjoyable part of my Tasmanian trips in recent time was that our son could eventually visit us. When he was younger we often had our photography outings in the Perth area. It is so good to have a same-minded companion.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Gosia

Faye Turner
Great capture
March 11th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Looks like you got some nice views, great shot
March 11th, 2021  
