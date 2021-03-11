Sign up
Photo 428
My companion
The most enjoyable part of my Tasmanian trips in recent time was that our son could eventually visit us. When he was younger we often had our photography outings in the Perth area. It is so good to have a same-minded companion.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
Tags
family
,
heartlifting
Faye Turner
Great capture
March 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Looks like you got some nice views, great shot
March 11th, 2021
