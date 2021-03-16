Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 433
Blackberries's lovers
I spotted the pair and only at home. Once looking at the screen, I noticed the bird on the left.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
1637
photos
79
followers
85
following
118% complete
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th March 2021 1:16pm
Tags
nature
,
fruits
,
fauna
,
burds
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely capture. Did they leave any berries for you?
March 19th, 2021
