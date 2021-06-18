Sign up
Photo 527
Another view across Huon River
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
1
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
1731
photos
80
followers
83
following
144% complete
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th June 2021 4:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
river
Mickey Anderson
ace
I would have to stand there for a while!!! So pretty!
June 23rd, 2021
