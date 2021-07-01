Sign up
Photo 539
Sheep
Some were shy, can you spot the fourth one?
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
1
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1743
photos
80
followers
82
following
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th June 2021 11:17am
Privacy
Public
Tags
farm
,
fauna
Peter Dulis
cute
July 1st, 2021
