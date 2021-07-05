Previous
Platypus by gosia
Photo 543

Platypus

Every time I have a chance to spot this animal in in the nearby stream, I am amazed by the uniqueness of this species.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
Taffy ace
Wow -- I've never seen one. Very cool image.
July 6th, 2021  
narayani
So wonderful to see them in the wild
July 6th, 2021  
