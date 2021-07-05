Sign up
Photo 543
Platypus
Every time I have a chance to spot this animal in in the nearby stream, I am amazed by the uniqueness of this species.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
2
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1747
photos
80
followers
82
following
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st July 2021 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
animal
,
fauna
,
tasmania
Taffy
ace
Wow -- I've never seen one. Very cool image.
July 6th, 2021
narayani
So wonderful to see them in the wild
July 6th, 2021
