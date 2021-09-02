Previous
Oyster Bay by gosia
Photo 572

Oyster Bay

It is a view on the Oyster Bay on the east coast of Tasmania. Famous Freycinet NP is seen on the horizon.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Gosia

