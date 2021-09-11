Previous
I am only young but strong by gosia
Photo 581

I am only young but strong

The Tasmanian devils jaws open a full 80 degrees and it has a bite strength of 1200 PSI!
The huge head, massive neck and powerful jaws allow them to eat parts of carcasses that others might leave behind - like the bones!
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Gosia

@gosia
We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
narayani
They look terrifying!
September 13th, 2021  
