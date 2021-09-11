Sign up
Photo 581
I am only young but strong
The Tasmanian devils jaws open a full 80 degrees and it has a bite strength of 1200 PSI!
The huge head, massive neck and powerful jaws allow them to eat parts of carcasses that others might leave behind - like the bones!
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1785
photos
80
followers
83
following
159% complete
View this month »
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th September 2021 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
devil
,
fauna
,
tasmania
,
theme-animals
narayani
They look terrifying!
September 13th, 2021
