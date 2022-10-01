Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 627
Opal mine shaft-Coober Pedy
There is still an opportunity to search for opals around Coober Pedy. The individual needs an opal mining license.The opal mine shaft are dug up to around 20 meters into the ground. And yes, people still finding opals there.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1831
photos
60
followers
74
following
171% complete
View this month »
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
5th August 2022 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
Babs
ace
You wouldn't want to go for a wander there at night would you.
October 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close