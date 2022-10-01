Previous
Opal mine shaft-Coober Pedy by gosia
Photo 627

Opal mine shaft-Coober Pedy

There is still an opportunity to search for opals around Coober Pedy. The individual needs an opal mining license.The opal mine shaft are dug up to around 20 meters into the ground. And yes, people still finding opals there.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Gosia

Babs ace
You wouldn't want to go for a wander there at night would you.
October 1st, 2022  
